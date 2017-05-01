Sports are a staple at TLC

TLC Landscaping has been serving London for more than 30 years now, and during that time the company has been very active in the community, including supporting local sports teams. But their sports mindset doesn’t stop there. Many TLC employees are sports-minded and enjoy watching and participating in a number of different sports.

Matt Bossence is one of those sporty TLC staff members. He’s the assignor of hockey officials for all Alliance, high school, and men’s hockey games for the London referee group. Matt, who is in his third year in that role, also coaches hockey. He has been a non-parent coach for competitive teams for seven years, and this season he’s serving in that capacity for the Jr. Mustangs White AA Peewee team.

“I’m a humble guy and just happy to be involved in my community,” says Bossence, whose favourite hockey player is Drew Doughty. “To think that I help young men learn the game, as well as life skills, as a non-parent coach is a remarkable achievement in my eyes.”

TLC has another referee on staff, and that’s Jamie van Kasteren, who officiates minor, Junior and Rec League hockey. Some of his refereeing accomplishments include officiating in two OHF (Ontario Hockey Federation) ‘AAA’ All-Ontario finals, as well as numerous championship games for other minor hockey leagues over the last two decades.

Jamie is active in a number of sports, including baseball, softball, golf and running, and he played football, rugby and badminton in high school. He plays in the Lucan men’s Rec Hockey League, and he played minor hockey in Lucan growing up. He won an All-Ontario championship in 1997. And who is his favourite hockey player?

“It was Patrick Roy, but now it’s Carey Price,” says van Kasteren. “I respect the position of goaltender.”

TLC’s Dave Leff is also active in hockey, as he serves as the president of the West London Hawks organization, and is an assistant coach for both of his kids’ teams (one on the Junior Mustangs, and one on the Junior Knights).

Like Matt and Jamie, hockey is Dave’s favourite sport, and he continues to play the game once a week.

Before becoming president of the West London Hawks, Leff served as an assistant coach within the organization for the last four years. It’s clear he’s committed to helping develop young kids in the great game of hockey.

Jay Murray is no stranger to the Canadian game either, as he’s played hockey throughout his life and also roots for the Toronto Maple Leafs, particularly following the young rookies. And he’s been involved in sponsoring numerous local hockey teams over the years.

But Jay is also an avid squash player. In fact, he’s a Top C player at London Squash. And he’s a long-time board member of the Southwest London Baseball organization. His two daughters have played both baseball and soccer, and he loves to watch Premier League Soccer, particularly Chelsea. His favourite player? Willian, hands down

www.tlc.ca

Contributions by TLC