Taking the Alliance by storm (sponsored by London Middlesex Chiefs)

Major Peewee (2004) Chiefs

The Major Peewee Chiefs had a very successful season. They participated in the Buffalo Super Series and Mississauga Super Series tournaments, and the boys lost only one game in the Burlington Shoe to earn a silver medal.

The highlight of the tourney schedule was a trip to the University of Notre Dame STX Super Series, where the team played to a 3-2 record while enjoying a great university atmosphere. Including a quarterfinal appearance at The Cup in Buffalo, the Chiefs went 15-10-1 in tournament play against 20 teams ranked in top 10 in the US and Ontario.

The Major Peewees’ 50-win season culminated a game seven loss (3-2) in the Alliance final to the eventual OHF silver medalists.

Minor Peewee (2005) Chiefs

Many of the Minor Peewee Chiefs, as well as the coaching staff, were new to AAA hockey this season. The team enjoyed a trip early in the year to Bowling Green University, Coach Jason’s alma mater, where they played an exhibition game against a tough Honeybaked squad, while enjoying the US College atmosphere and getting a chance to know each other.

By Christmas, the players started to really gel as a team, and they captured a silver medal in the Richard Bell Memorial tournament. In playdowns, they defeated London, Hamilton and Chatham Kent to win the Alliance championships, finishing with the most goals of any team in the Alliance.

Minor Atom (2007) Chiefs

The Minor Atom Chiefs’ 17 players, hailing from different Elgin Middlesex towns, including Aylmer, Dorchester, Lambeth, Ilderton, Strathroy, St. Thomas and Mount Brydges, developed their skills all year long in what was a very successful season.

Overall, the Chiefs finished with an impressive 50-17-3 record. They were second out of 12 teams in the Pavilion AAA League, and were finalists in the Pavilion League Championship. The team also competed in four tournaments, winning in Peterborough while finishing as finalists in London and semi-finalists in Buffalo.

Major Atom (2006) Chiefs

The Major Atom Chiefs achieved both of their main goals in 2016-17 – winning an Alliance Championship and making it to the finals of the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF).

Their Alliance title was their second in as many years. And though they lost in the OHF final, it was to the number one team in the province. Overall, the Chiefs posted a record of 66-10-10, which included play in six tournaments, including a pair south of the border – The Cup in Buffalo, NY and the Bauer Invite in Chicago, IL.

Each of the team’s 17 players (and two goalies) lived up to the Chiefs’ 2016-17 motto – ‘Together Everyone Achieves More’ (TEAM).

www.elginmiddlesexchiefs.com

Submitted by Elgin Middlesex Chiefs