Top two picks inked

The London Knights have signed their top two picks from the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Lucas Rowe and Andrew Perrott.

The Knights selected Rowe in the first round, 18th overall. The 5-foot-11, 164-pound center from Etobicoke, Ontario played for the Mississauga Reps last season. In 33 games, Rowe tallied 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points. He helped lead the Reps to an OHL Cup Championship back on March 21, as the Reps defeated the Young Nats, 3-2.

Rowe brings a good mix of power and speed to the Knights. The dynamic forward comes from an athletic background, as his father, Rod, was a draft pick of the New York Mets of Major League Baseball.

Defenceman Andrew Perrott was drafted by the Knights in the second round, 34th overall. The 6-foot, 195-pound product from the Detroit HoneyBaked 16U team played 46 games this season, scoring six goals and adding 19 assists for 25 points on the year.

Like Rowe, Perrott also comes from an athletic family. His father, Nathan Perrott, played in the OHL from 1994 to 1997, and spent time in the NHL with the Predators, Maple Leafs, and Dallas Stars from 2001 to 2006. Perrott brings a strong two-way defensive game to the Knights.

The Knights signed both players to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player’s Agreement.

