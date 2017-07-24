Winter hockey recap!

Following a successful winter season of hockey, the George Bray Sports Association (GBSA) got together again in June to play in their third annual Fun Golf Tournament at Maple Ridge Golf Course. A great time was had by all!

What a great 2016-17 hockey season we had! We saw more players than ever taking part in the great game of hockey, as we had a total of 18 teams in our Fundamentals, Junior, Senior and Intermediate divisions. It was the first year for our Fundamentals Division, which consisted of new players and some returning players who benefited from a slower start to their hockey career and more one-on-one instruction.

The season included 12 weeks of skating drills and skills, with lots of fun and personal attention. Our volunteers are truly second to none, and they make learning a pleasure. On January 1, we combined all players in Junior and Fundamentals to form six teams to play together in our Junior Division until the end of the season. It was our first year with this new division, and it was a great success! Our players and their families loved it, and we will continue the program.

In April, we held our annual year-end banquet at the Marconi Club with 650 attendees. Awards included a trophy for all players, as well as individual presentations for the Sportsmanship Award, Most Improved Player, Most Dedicated Player, and many other special league awards.

On June 11, we held our 3rd Annual Fun Golf Tournament at Maple Ridge Golf course. Almost 50 players participated in our Texas Scramble and our putting contest, straightest drive, and closest to the pin challenges. We enjoyed a beautiful day followed by some good fellowship and an amazing steak dinner. A huge thank you goes to all our sponsors, players, and Greg and his staff at Maple Ridge for another great tournament.

We look forward to seeing everyone in the fall. Registration dates for the 2017-2018 season are Sept. 16, 20, 23 and 27, and will be held at Glen Cairn Arena. Our season starts on Oct. 30!

www.georgebraysports.ca

Submitted by George Bray Association