Invitational kicks off season

For the third year running, the London Minor Lacrosse Association and the London Jr B Lacrosse Club joined forces to host the Blue Devils Invitational Box Lacrosse Tournament during the weekend of May 26-28. A total of 43 boys teams battled it out in 78 games played at Kinsmen, Stronach and Lambeth arenas.

London Lacrosse has been very successful in giving Ontario Lacrosse Association C/D-ranked teams a competitive event to kick off their year, with the Blue Devils Invitational happening on the opening weekend of the tournament season. An impressive 23 different OLA associations from across the province were represented (the Sault St. Marie Spartans have made the long trek to London each of the past three years). This year they were joined by far away Gloucester and Cornwall in the Midget division. Bantam teams came from afar as well, including Kingston, Nepean, Sudbury and Cornwall. London fielded teams in five of the six divisions.

For the first time, the Blue Devils tournament offered a Paperweight division for the province’s youngest competitive age group (those born in 2011 and 2012). Although championships are not awarded at this level, the London Paperweights did manage to run the table and finish undefeated.

In addition to playing ‘the fastest game on two feet,’ participants enjoyed vendors, splash pads, free t-shirts and tacos in a bag, all of which drew positive feedback from those in attendance. We hope to welcome all of the teams back for the 4th annual Blue Devils Invitational in 2018!

Submitted by London Minor Lacrosse Association

