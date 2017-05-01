London Blue Devils Jr B Lacrosse – Meet Our 2017 Rookies

Hot off winning the 2016 Ontario Midget ‘B’ Championship, these young players are ready to kick off their Junior careers and put their skills to the scoresheets.
Matthew
Describe yourself in one word. “Swanky.”
Books or comics? “No!”
If you won the lottery, you would… “Buy a house in Fiji”
Any special talents? “I can sing”
Favourite sound? “My own voice”
Blake
If you won the lottery, you would… “Buy my friend Eric a pair of shoes.”
Future career plans? “Uber driver.”
If you could go anywhere, where would that be? “Sweaburg.”
Any special talents? “World renowned puppeteer.”
Daniel
Summer or winter? “Summer, the sun comes out.”
Favourite movie genre? “Romance”
Last thing you watched on Tv? “The Bachelor”
Any special talents? “Fantastic dancer”
Dream vehicle? “Smart car” Nickname? “Gino”
Ben
Describe yourself in one word. “Amazing.”
Farthest you’ve been from home? “Grocery store.”
Favourite movie genre? “Horror, cuz I live on the edge.”
Summer or winter? “Spring, cuz I’m different.”
Favourite food? “Apples”
Patrick
Describe yourself in one word. “Relaxed.”
Books or comics? “Books”
Last book you read? “The Kite Runner”
Farthest you’ve been from home? “Hawaii.”
Favourite sound? “Silence”