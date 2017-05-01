Tykes to take the field

2016 Baggataway Cup: Tom Masterson, LMLA U15 coach (left) and his father, Joe, also a past Baggaway Cup winner (1988) and former LMLA coach

For the first time ever, London Minor Lacrosse U9 (tyke-aged) players will be taking the field this season! Though most of these young players already have several years of indoor box experience, the field game will be new to them. And who better to teach them than coaches from the Western Mustangs!

The 2016 Baggataway Cup winning coaches have been recognized as Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association Coaching Staff of the Year in 2005, 2012 and 2015. Heading up U9 bench duties is Jeremy Tallevi, Western Men’s Lacrosse Head Coach. Joining him is Colin Holbrough, another member of the Western coaching staff. Both look forward to the exciting opportunity of coaching their own young sons.

The U15 team, meanwhile, will be led by Western law students Zach Grace and Tom Masterson, both graduates of the Blue Devil minor program. Tom played in the NCAA for four years (University of Detroit Mercy) and also helped the Mustangs win the 2016 National Championship. Zach was a perennial CUFLA all-star goalie who is returning to Western this fall.

Scott Watson, the U13 coach, is another Blue Devil minor and Jr B alumni and previous standout midfielder for Western. He will be joining the Western coaching staff next season.

Tallevi notes that “a great measure of the success of our lacrosse program at Western is to see all of the current and former players who are giving back to the game by coaching minor lacrosse in their communities – not just in London, but throughout Ontario.”

Despite LMLA changing their field program name from Jr ‘Stangs to Blue Devils this season, Tallevi confirmed an ongoing strong relationship between Western and the Blue Devils.

“The Western players really enjoy having the young fans around cheering them on, and they’re very happy to share their skills and knowledge,” he said. “It’s a great relationship, and we’ll continue to support each other going forward.”

Blue Devils events

May 6 & 7: Ontario Minor Field Lacrosse League, game days at Citywide Field (U13 May 6, U15 May 7)

May 26-28: London Blue Devils Invitational Box Lacrosse Tournament at Kinsmen & Stronach Arenas (paperweight to midget-aged boys)

June 23-25: Zone 7 Intermediate Box Lacrosse Tournament at Stronach Arena (intermediate boys)

