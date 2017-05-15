Competition time for karate athletes

Pictured above: Emma Levy, Jake Lindsay and Nathan Parker

It’s competition season time for the Family Karate Team. First up was the Ontario Provincial Open on February 24-25. The team sent a dozen competitors, from first-timers to veterans. The under black belt divisions saw multiple top-three finishes and tremendous team spirit as competitors stayed after their divisions to cheer on teammates! In the black belt divisions, 14-year-olds Jake Lindsay and Nathan Parker excelled, as Parker placed 1st in kata and 3rd in sparring, while Lindsay placed 3rd in kata and 1st in sparring.

Parker also traveled to Niagara Falls, NY to compete in the Sport Martial Arts Championships, where he earned two 1st place and two 2nd place finishes. His first place in sparring meant that he was entered into a grand-championship with other winners. He won his first match to propel him into the final. Parker showed determination and fell just short of the overall championship.

Meanwhile, one of the coaches, 19-year-old Emma Levy, was in Dublin, Ireland to compete in the Irish Open. Levy had eight bouts and walked away with a respectable .500 record. Her wins came in dominant fashion and her two losses were in very close matches. Levy walked away having faced the four-time European champion and was one of a small group of North American women to advance past the second round.

Next up are tournaments in Ilderton, London and Windsor.

Submitted by Family Karate