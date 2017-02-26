Yes, there are Black Belts at Olympic Karate. But besides having achieved their top rank in the field of martial arts, they are the leaders and mentors, passing on their knowledge and cultivating good citizens.

A Black Belt is a white belt that never gave up. It’s a classic saying, and it shows that in order to succeed at any goal you must be disciplined, focused, and have perseverance. So, what is a Black Belt? Many simply attribute a Black Belt with a martial arts practitioner who has reached the top rank. But it means so much more. At Olympic Karate, our Black Belts are truly our top-level students. They are coaches and mentors to the younger generations – both in karate lessons and in life. And they are exemplars of courteous and proper social behavior. They’re the ones to break up a fight, (not start it), the ones holding the door open for a stranger, and the ones simply saying please and thank you when appropriate.

At Olympic Karate, all of our instructors are Black Belts who have gone though our curriculum. They teach with hands-on knowledge and a passion to deliver the same level of care that they received from their instructors. We call it the full circle of martial arts. And as Master Sensei Tim says, “Martial arts is like a pantry of food. If everyone took food and didn’t put any back, it would eventually become empty. It requires leaders to ensure that the stock remains full.”

Come in and see what our karate community has become through years of care and passion. We have Black Belts, but we also do a lot more than just karate: we have PA day camps, Summer Camps, birthday parties, and more!



