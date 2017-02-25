BMO expansion on the way

The Board of Directors, along with the management and staff of the London Optimist Sports Centre, which owns and operates the BMO Centre in London, are excited to announce that construction of two new additional fields will begin this spring. The 110,000 square foot BMO Centre, located at 295 Rectory Street, will be adding another 65,000 square feet, which will make it one of the largest – if not the largest – indoor sports complex in the country.

The Centre, which opened its doors in 2011, has become one of the hottest sports destinations in London and surrounding area. Whether you are two or 82, ‘The Beemo,’ has provided a safe and clean sports venue for all ages, and a home for a variety of different sporting activities.

From the day the BMO Centre opened, the demand for playing fields has been high, and the only way to meet this ever growing demand was by keeping the old ‘Dome’ on Cuddy Blvd operational. The LOSC and the City of London entered into a leasing agreement that has kept the old Dome alive, but with the passage of time, the day has come when the Dome needs to be shut down. The LOSC believes that with the addition of two new fields, the newly expanded BMO Centre will help offset the loss of the fields on Cuddy, creating a hub for indoor sports all at one location.

A ground-breaking ceremony is being planned for late March, and everyone is welcome to attend. The LOSC has always been community focused and volunteer driven. They would like the community to celebrate with them as they begin another chapter in their continued vision to provide Londoners, and in particular the youth of London, with a fabulous recreational facility.

The theme of the ground-breaking ceremony is ‘Come and be part of London’s history.’ The BMO Centre is truly one of London’s most cherished treasures, and this expansion will undoubtedly take this facility to another level.

Submitted by BMO Centre