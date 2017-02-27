And the winner is…

Angelo Bacalhau, the winner of Sport Clips London’s ‘Bad Hockey Hair’ contest, went home with $5,000 and a pair of tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game.

Sport Clips Haircuts wants to send a BIG thank you to everyone who participated in our ‘Bad Hockey Hair’ contest and helped to make it such a success!

And a special congratulations goes out to Londoner Angelo Bacalhau, who won the $5,000 ‘Cold Hard Cash Grand Prize,’ as well as two tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game! Angelo is one of our wonderful clients at our Hyde Park and Fanshawe Sport Clips location.

Sport Clips Haircuts has three locations in London (all London owned and operated): 1985 Hyde Park Rd, 1103 Adelaide St. N, and 3059 Wonderland Rd S. A franchise, Sports Clips’ mission is to provide a ‘championship haircut experience in an exciting sports-themed environment.’

The company, founded in the early 1990’s in Texas, expanded into Canada in 2012, and London has THREE locations where boys and men can take care of one of life’s necessities – a haircut – and feel comfortable doing so, all with the sports as a backdrop. It’s a win-win situation, and a big hit in London!

Congratulations again to Angelo for his contest win!

Angelo was nice enough to send along some photos of him at the game!

www.sportclips.ca

Submitted by Sport Clips London

