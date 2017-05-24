Fueling the Lightning

The London Lightning have been flashing their skills on the court all season, as they’ve been in first place in the National Basketball League of Canada standings for most of the year. But while the players – including standouts Royce White, Ryan Anderson, Julian Boyd and Garrett Williamson – might make it look easy sometimes, it’s hard work achieving that level of success. It takes a lot of effort at practice and in the gym, and it requires taking care of their bodies and fueling their recovery with the right foods and supplements.

And that’s where they count on Spartan Nutrition. As the official supplement partner of the London Lightning, the local company, which has more than two decades of expertise, provides the Lightning players with their nutrition and supplement needs. And Aaron Brady is the man who makes it happen, ensuring that the Lightning players, through a good diet and supplementation, are improving their endurance, energy and recovery, while also building strength and power that they can use on the court.

But it’s not just the Lightning who tap into Spartan for their nutrition and supplement needs. There are thousands of clients in London and surrounding area that regularly use Spartan Nutrition products to help achieve their health, fitness and/or athletic goals. And the market seems to be growing.

“I’ve been in business in London for over 20 years, and I’ve seen the need to have more locations to help my clients and provide the convenience and service that they deserve,” said Brady, who has 25 years of weight training experience and played varsity football back in his days at Queen’s University.

After graduating with a degree in physical & health education, the Londoner decided he wanted to continue a career in health & fitness and sport. Today, Spartan Nutrition has five different locations, employs more than 20 knowledgeable staff members, and serves as the official supplement partner of both the London Knights and London Lightning.

“The Lightning is thrilled to have such a great partnership with Spartan Nutrition,” said Jessica McGregor, the marketing director of the London Lightning. “It’s a local company with a great track record of helping athletes take care of their bodies so that they’re ready to compete and play their best. Our players have definitely benefited from working with Spartan Nutrition.”

Brady is passionate about helping Londoners achieve their goals. That’s why Spartan Nutrition was created, and it continues to be the driving force of the company today.

Submitted By SportsXpress Team and photos by Stu Switzer