Summer winners crowned

Through May and June, London District 30 held a full schedule of events for residents aged 55+, for serious competition – and mostly for fun. Winners from these events qualify for the Southwest Regional event to be held in Sarnia on Aug 16. The Regional events are organized by the Ontario 55+ organization called OSGA 55+.
Some Londoners braved the elements for Prediction Walking and Slo-Pitch, but the cool weather didn’t dampen their enthusiasm. Many other events were held indoors, kindly hosted by the Marconi Club, Longworth, Richmond Woods & Windermere Retirement homes, Kiwanis & Horton Street Senior Centres, Victory Legion & City of London Optimist Community Centres.
For more information about upcoming events and opportunities to volunteer, check out our website: www.londonseniorgames.com.
London Senior Games – Results
Prediction Walking: (Gold) K. Benke, (Silver) S. Clode, (Bronze) Robert
Crokinole: (G) P. Hopkins & J. Witmer, (S) G. Charette & R. Durand, (Br) G&P Williams
Cribbage: (G) K. Vowles & K. Judge, (S) L. Wood & M. Dykstra, (Br) B. Bailie & S. Hall
Shuffleboard: (G) D. Smith & B. VanMoorsel, (S) R. Caric & R. Facey
Euchre: (G) B. Bailie & S. Hall, (S) A. Bogue & M. Dykstra, (Br) G. Burmaster & R. Mortimer
Slo-pitch Competitive winners: B. Addison, C. Stevenson, C. Marchak, C. Andress, R. Reid, T. Boyce, K. Johnston, C. Andress, D. McNaughton, L. Sofalvi, A. Reid (C), K. Wheeler
Slo-Pitch Recreational winners: D. McLeod (C), K. Benke, I. Hopkins, M. Lupa, J. Raheb, M. Vecchio, S. Leming, B. White, D. White, S. Jackson, T. Nix
Snooker: (G) B. Lawrence, (S) D. Cameron, (Br) S. Moore
8 Ball: (G) S. Moore, (S) J. Rayner, (Br) C. McFarlane
Pickleball Doubles: Men 55+: (G) K. Gillin & G. Shelton, (S) T. Bobier & R. Perovich, (Br) R. Crnic & D. Pitt
Women 55+: (G) V. Carrothers & J. Shelton, (S) J. Alaskiewicz & K. Benke, (Br) P. Johnstone & K. Steele
Men 65+: (G) P. Singleton & M. Vecchio, (S) S. Chan & G. Griffith, (Br) D. Quan & W. Smith
Women 65+: (G) A. Nakamaru & J. VanderKuyl, (S) L. Bhatia & J. Smith
Men 70+: (G) S. Killi & W. Telewiak, (S) B. Gilmour & J. Loro, (Br) A. Dawe & D. McCluskey
Pickleball Mixed:
55+: (G) G&J Shelton, (S) R. Perovich & E. Wood, (Br) T. Bobier & K. Benke
65+: (G) H&J VanderKuyl, (S) H. Doering & A. Nakamaru, (Br) B. Gilmour & M. Bonello
70+: (G) A. Dawe & J. Smith, (S) W. Telewiak & L. Bhatia, (Br) J. Kaak & J. Evans
Submitted by Kim Benke, for London Senior Games 55+