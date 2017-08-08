Summer winners crowned

Through May and June, London District 30 held a full schedule of events for residents aged 55+, for serious competition – and mostly for fun. Winners from these events qualify for the Southwest Regional event to be held in Sarnia on Aug 16. The Regional events are organized by the Ontario 55+ organization called OSGA 55+.

Some Londoners braved the elements for Prediction Walking and Slo-Pitch, but the cool weather didn’t dampen their enthusiasm. Many other events were held indoors, kindly hosted by the Marconi Club, Longworth, Richmond Woods & Windermere Retirement homes, Kiwanis & Horton Street Senior Centres, Victory Legion & City of London Optimist Community Centres.

For more information about upcoming events and opportunities to volunteer, check out our website: www.londonseniorgames.com.

London Senior Games – Results

Prediction Walking: (Gold) K. Benke, (Silver) S. Clode, (Bronze) Robert

Crokinole: (G) P. Hopkins & J. Witmer, (S) G. Charette & R. Durand, (Br) G&P Williams

Cribbage: (G) K. Vowles & K. Judge, (S) L. Wood & M. Dykstra, (Br) B. Bailie & S. Hall

Shuffleboard: (G) D. Smith & B. VanMoorsel, (S) R. Caric & R. Facey

Euchre: (G) B. Bailie & S. Hall, (S) A. Bogue & M. Dykstra, (Br) G. Burmaster & R. Mortimer

Slo-pitch Competitive winners: B. Addison, C. Stevenson, C. Marchak, C. Andress, R. Reid, T. Boyce, K. Johnston, C. Andress, D. McNaughton, L. Sofalvi, A. Reid (C), K. Wheeler

Slo-Pitch Recreational winners: D. McLeod (C), K. Benke, I. Hopkins, M. Lupa, J. Raheb, M. Vecchio, S. Leming, B. White, D. White, S. Jackson, T. Nix

Snooker: (G) B. Lawrence, (S) D. Cameron, (Br) S. Moore

8 Ball: (G) S. Moore, (S) J. Rayner, (Br) C. McFarlane

Pickleball Doubles: Men 55+: (G) K. Gillin & G. Shelton, (S) T. Bobier & R. Perovich, (Br) R. Crnic & D. Pitt

Women 55+: (G) V. Carrothers & J. Shelton, (S) J. Alaskiewicz & K. Benke, (Br) P. Johnstone & K. Steele

Men 65+: (G) P. Singleton & M. Vecchio, (S) S. Chan & G. Griffith, (Br) D. Quan & W. Smith

Women 65+: (G) A. Nakamaru & J. VanderKuyl, (S) L. Bhatia & J. Smith

Men 70+: (G) S. Killi & W. Telewiak, (S) B. Gilmour & J. Loro, (Br) A. Dawe & D. McCluskey

Pickleball Mixed:

55+: (G) G&J Shelton, (S) R. Perovich & E. Wood, (Br) T. Bobier & K. Benke

65+: (G) H&J VanderKuyl, (S) H. Doering & A. Nakamaru, (Br) B. Gilmour & M. Bonello

70+: (G) A. Dawe & J. Smith, (S) W. Telewiak & L. Bhatia, (Br) J. Kaak & J. Evans

Submitted by Kim Benke, for London Senior Games 55+