Transporting cheer

When Power Cheer Gym (PCG) sends its athletes to competitions, near and far, they do so by passenger van. And Bennett Fleet Rentals is the company they call. In fact, PCG has been using Bennett’s 15-passenger vans for years, transporting athletes to and from events – often returning with a van filled with cheerleading medals from various competitions across the province and beyond.

“We’ve always been happy with the vans that Bennett provides us, and with the level of service and customer care that the company provides,” said Coach Trace, the owner of Power Cheer Gym. “We like traveling by bus because it saves on gas, and ultimately it means fewer worries with the team together rather than in multiple vehicles on the road.”

Bennett Fleet Rentals is small but ‘mighty,’ and the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service. Their fleet, which the company boasts as the “best fleet in town,” consists of over 100 vehicles, ranging from moving trucks, pick up trucks, small landscaping dumps, large suv’s, mini vans, cars, wheel chair accessible vans, and large passenger vans (up to 15 compacity). It is the latter that is best suited for sports teams and organizations transporting a small group of their athletes to and from competitions and venues. Many teams and groups in London and surrounding area rely on Bennett, including the highly successful Power Cheer Gym.

“Bennett has always come through when needed, whether it’s been a late drop-off or a custom pickup,” said Coach Trace. “They’re always on time, the vehicles are always clean and well-maintained. And they’re nice, new vans too. We really couldn’t ask for more, and we’re thrilled to continue this great partnership with Bennett for years to come.”

Proudly supported by Bennett Fleet Rentals

Contributions by Coach Trace and photo by Joanna Swirski