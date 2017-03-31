New chalet on the horizon

Boler Mountain, Southwestern Ontario’s most dynamic destination for outdoor adventure, is embarking on an exciting new phase of development. After 15 years of improving the on-hill experience, Boler Mountain is now turning its attention to the guest experience off-hill, with a new $6.1-million chalet that will be built at the base of Boler over the coming year.

The 16,000 square-foot, three-level facility will bring a new level of guest services for enthusiasts of outdoor activities. It will be a community-use facility, perfect for private and corporate events, year-round.

Boler Mountain has truly grown into a year-round recreational facility, and with that growth has come an increasing demand from the community for a better chalet facility. The new chalet will allow Boler Mountain to provide guests with a spectacular view of the ski hill from a comfortable and accessible facility. The addition of state-of-the-art kitchen and dining facilities will enable Boler to host weddings and corporate events while still operating outdoor adventure activities.

The current chalet will remain and be renovated into the equipment rental shop. The new facility is scheduled to be completed by October 2017. Follow #bolerbuilds on Twitter for updated info on the development and exciting new chalet building!

Story by Boler Mountain