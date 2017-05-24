It’s Treetop time!

Boler Mountain’s Treetop Adventure Park consists of five courses and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels.

Boler Mountain in London, ON has always been known for activities such as skiing, snowboarding, tubing and mountain biking. And, most recently, the Treetop Adventure Park. Boler installed the Adventure Park in the spring of 2013 as a way to expand the summer programs, and it’s been listed as London, Ontario’s #1 Outdoor Attraction ever since!

The Treetop Adventure Park is made up of five courses for all levels of participants, including a Junior Course, for young adventurers who can reach 5 feet with their hands above their head (ages 7 to 12), and the Regular Park for adventure seekers who can reach 5 feet 11 inches with their hands above their head (ages 12 years and up). The Regular Park is comprised of 4 courses – beginner, intermediate and advanced, as well as the zip course (six consecutive zip lines).

The park has treetop challenges such as swinging bridges, Tarzan swings, pirate nets, zip lines, and other aerial activities. This park accommodates a wide range of skill levels and is well‐suited for families, teenagers and adrenaline junkies. The Big Zip is a great way to finish your adventure, as it’s a tandem, 1,100-foot zip line!

Boler Mountain’s Treetop Adventure Park is a perfect outing for friends, family, or corporate team building, and it’s a great choice for sports teams! Corporate, group and birthday party packages are available. More than 35,000 people have participated in the Treetop Adventure Park – and we hope that you are next! Book your adventure online at www.bolermountain.com or by phoning Boler Mountain at 519-657-8822 x226.

Boler Mountain is Southwestern Ontario’s most dynamic destination for outdoor adventure!

www.bolermountain.com

Submitted by Jessika Gunton