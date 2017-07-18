Locals help lift provincial squad

The London Annihilators rugby program finished out the year with a bang. The program sent players to compete with three different Ontario teams for the 2017 Coloplast Canadian Wheelchair Rugby Championship. Annihilators players helped two different Ontario teams finish first and second on the Division 1 side, while Annihilators also helped Ontario clinch first place in the Division 2 battle.

Notable performances over the weekend came from four Annihilators in particular. Garrett Hickling is no stranger to all-star awards, and he grabbed best 3.5 on the Division 1 side. Meanwhile, three other Annihilators dominated awards on the Division 2 side.

Jamie Sopha had a breakthrough performance nabbing best 3.0 accolades. Faisal Burale took home both best 1.5 on the Division 2 side and the award given to the most sportsmanlike player across the entire tournament – quite an accomplishment. Lastly, Ian Crowe was named most valuable player for the entire Division 2 side. The Annihilators would like to generously thank all family, friends, fans, and volunteers for their support during the incredible weekend that was the 2017 Canadian Wheelchair Rugby Championship.

Player Spotlight: Ian Crowe

Annihilator Ian Crowe, known to teammates simply as ‘Crowe’, stepped up his game and led Ontario as they defeated a solid Alberta squad. Crowe’s court presence, knowledge of the game, and ability to effectively communicate with teammates on the floor was no match for any team on the Division 2 side. Teammates describe Crowe as a hard worker, great guy, and quick-minded player who can lay bone crushing hits on the floor. Crowe will now take some much-deserved time off to recover and enjoy the sun before starting to prepare for the 2017-2018 season.

