Fun runs and races on tap

FREE Meetup Runs

Trail Run Meetup (Sunday Mornings – 8:00am-9:00am)

Meet us at Kains Woods for a casual trail run led by Coach Bill. This clinic is perfect for any level runner. We run 5-7.5k on some of London’s best trails and enjoy the scenery all year long.



Road Run Meetup – Focus on Speed Work (Thursday Nights – 6:30pm-7:30pm)

Meet us for a casual track workout led by Coach Bill. Perfect for anyone looking to find that competitive edge, and enhance their running performance and technique. Benefits of speed work include: enhanced ability to clear metabolite (lactic acid), elevated lactate threshold (run longer before feeling the burn), a great cardiovascular training stimulus, and improved endurance capabilities. (Starting May 2017)



Road Run Meetup – Focus on Hill Work (Monday Nights – 6:00pm-7:00pm)

Meet us for a fun and challenging workout led by Coach Mark. Participants are encouraged to work at their own pace, and benefit from a fun group workout that challenges your cardiovascular system. (Starting April 2017)



*All of our clinics are no drop run, so no runners get left behind. Rain or shine – we run in all conditions!

MEC.ca

What to expect for the 2017 Race Season

We are very excited to announce the dates for the 2017 season. We will be hosting five races throughout London, with multiple distance options available in both trail and road.

Race ONE

5K/10K/15K – Road

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Springbank Park, London



Race TWO

5K/10K/15K – Road

6K/12K – Trail

Saturday, April 22, 2017

StoneyBrook, London

Race THREE

5K/10K/Half/Full Marathon Saturday, May 27, 2017

Pottersburg Park, London

Race FOUR

5K/10K/15K – Road

6K/12K/Half Marathon – Trail

Saturday, September 9, 2017

Fanshawe Conservation, London

Race FIVE

5K/10K/15K – Road

5K/10K – Trail

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Gibbons Park, London

Sign up for all 5 races for just $75.

events.mec.ca