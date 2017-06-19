‘Stangs honoured at ’17 awards gala

Men’s football player Sean Jamieson and women’s track and field athlete Joy Spear Chief-Morris were recognized for their outstanding careers at the Western Mustangs’ 2017 Athletic Awards Gala at the London Convention Centre.
Jamieson finished his five years at Western by becoming the 78th winner of the Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy, while Spear Chief-Morris wrapped up her three-year Mustangs career as the 61st F.W.P. Jones Trophy winner. Both awards are presented to an athlete judged to have made the greatest contribution to intercollegiate athletics within the university during their time at Western.
In his five seasons with the Mustangs, Jamieson established himself as one of the top linemen in Western football history. A three-time OUA All-Star and U SPORTS All-Canadian, Jamieson won the J.P. Metras Trophy as the top lineman in OUA football in 2016, becoming the first Mustang to win the award since 1997.
A Mustang for the past three seasons, Joy Spear Chief-Morris has dominated the OUA track and field ranks since arriving on campus from the University of British Columbia. In just three years she won 15 OUA and U SPORTS medals, excelling in the 60 metres, 60 metre hurdles, and the relay.
Receiving the Male Athlete of the Year Award was cross country and track and field athlete Jack Sheffar. The All-Canadian set numerous records while leading the men’s cross country team to their first OUA title since 1988. On the track, he won both the 1500m and 3000m at the OUA Championships to earn Outstanding Performer honours at the event.
Women’s volleyball player Kelsey Veltman claimed the Female Athlete of the Year Award. In only her third year with the Mustangs, Veltman, an All-Canadian, won her third OUA West Player of the Year Award this season, and helped Western earn an OUA silver medal.
Mustangs Team MVPs
Men’s Badminton: Bryan Jok
Women’s Badminton: Samantha Zhang
Baseball: Nolan Anderson
Men’s Basketball: Eriq Jenkins
Women’s Basketball: Mackenzie Puklicz
Men’s Cross Country: Jack Sheffar
Women’s Cross Country: Kristina Popadich
Men’s Curling: Derreck Veitch
Women’s Curling: Carolyne Graham
Men’s Fencing: Julian Twardus
Women’s Fencing: Victoria Edwards
Field Hockey: Emily Cozens
Figure Skating: Giouzelin Mutlu
Football: Alex Taylor
Men’s Golf: Charles Fitzsimmons
Women’s Golf: Jordon Newlands
Men’s Hockey: Greg Dodds
Women’s Hockey: Lyndsay Kirkham
Men’s Lacrosse: Cody Ward
Women’s Lacrosse: Jacqueline Owens
Ringette: Michelle Coppens
Men’s Rowing: Ian Connell
Women’s Rowing: Jill Moffatt
Men’s Rugby: Cole Sopik
Women’s Rugby: Paige Farries
Men’s Soccer: Chuka Ononye
Women’s Soccer: Stefanie Di Tella
Softball: Rachael Jacques
Men’s Squash: Adam Van Wyngaarden
Women’s Squash: Karen Lam
Men’s Swimming: David Riley
Women’s Swimming: Charis Huddle
Men’s Table Tennis: Yiwei Li
Women’s Table Tennis: Kelly Li
Men’s Tennis: Iain Sneddon
Women’s Tennis: Helen He
Men’s Track and Field: Ramzi Abdulahi
Women’s Track and Field: Kaleigh Hole
Men’s Ultimate Frisbee: Phil Turner
Women’s Ultimate Frisbee: Samantha Hale
Men’s Volleyball: Bryn Ramsay
Women’s Volleyball: Kelsey Veltman
Water Polo: Jovan Latkovic
Men’s Wrestling: Kyle Bonk-Dann
Women’s Wrestling: Julie Steffler
Purple Blankets Award Winners
Student-athletes who have made an outstanding contribution to Western athletics
Kaleigh Hole
Nolan Anderson
Joy Spear Chief-Morris
Riley Bell
Sean Jamieson
Jenna White
Kyle Bonk-Dann
Sydney Boyes
George Johnson
Vivian Poon
Ian Connell
Brianna Iazzolino
Matt Van Praet
Alexsandra Stefanovski
Submitted by Western Mustangs Athletics and photos by Brandon VandeCaveye