‘Stangs honoured at ’17 awards gala

2017 Female Athlete of the Year Kelsey Veltman and Male Athlete of the Year Jack Sheffar

Men’s football player Sean Jamieson and women’s track and field athlete Joy Spear Chief-Morris were recognized for their outstanding careers at the Western Mustangs’ 2017 Athletic Awards Gala at the London Convention Centre.

Jamieson finished his five years at Western by becoming the 78th winner of the Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy, while Spear Chief-Morris wrapped up her three-year Mustangs career as the 61st F.W.P. Jones Trophy winner. Both awards are presented to an athlete judged to have made the greatest contribution to intercollegiate athletics within the university during their time at Western.

In his five seasons with the Mustangs, Jamieson established himself as one of the top linemen in Western football history. A three-time OUA All-Star and U SPORTS All-Canadian, Jamieson won the J.P. Metras Trophy as the top lineman in OUA football in 2016, becoming the first Mustang to win the award since 1997.

A Mustang for the past three seasons, Joy Spear Chief-Morris has dominated the OUA track and field ranks since arriving on campus from the University of British Columbia. In just three years she won 15 OUA and U SPORTS medals, excelling in the 60 metres, 60 metre hurdles, and the relay.

Receiving the Male Athlete of the Year Award was cross country and track and field athlete Jack Sheffar. The All-Canadian set numerous records while leading the men’s cross country team to their first OUA title since 1988. On the track, he won both the 1500m and 3000m at the OUA Championships to earn Outstanding Performer honours at the event.

Women’s volleyball player Kelsey Veltman claimed the Female Athlete of the Year Award. In only her third year with the Mustangs, Veltman, an All-Canadian, won her third OUA West Player of the Year Award this season, and helped Western earn an OUA silver medal.

Mustangs Team MVPs

Men’s Badminton: Bryan Jok

Women’s Badminton: Samantha Zhang

Baseball: Nolan Anderson

Men’s Basketball: Eriq Jenkins

Women’s Basketball: Mackenzie Puklicz

Men’s Cross Country: Jack Sheffar

Women’s Cross Country: Kristina Popadich

Men’s Curling: Derreck Veitch

Women’s Curling: Carolyne Graham

Men’s Fencing: Julian Twardus

Women’s Fencing: Victoria Edwards

Field Hockey: Emily Cozens

Figure Skating: Giouzelin Mutlu

Football: Alex Taylor

Men’s Golf: Charles Fitzsimmons

Women’s Golf: Jordon Newlands

Men’s Hockey: Greg Dodds

Women’s Hockey: Lyndsay Kirkham

Men’s Lacrosse: Cody Ward

Women’s Lacrosse: Jacqueline Owens

Ringette: Michelle Coppens

Men’s Rowing: Ian Connell

Women’s Rowing: Jill Moffatt

Men’s Rugby: Cole Sopik

Women’s Rugby: Paige Farries

Men’s Soccer: Chuka Ononye

Women’s Soccer: Stefanie Di Tella

Softball: Rachael Jacques

Men’s Squash: Adam Van Wyngaarden

Women’s Squash: Karen Lam

Men’s Swimming: David Riley

Women’s Swimming: Charis Huddle

Men’s Table Tennis: Yiwei Li

Women’s Table Tennis: Kelly Li

Men’s Tennis: Iain Sneddon

Women’s Tennis: Helen He

Men’s Track and Field: Ramzi Abdulahi

Women’s Track and Field: Kaleigh Hole

Men’s Ultimate Frisbee: Phil Turner

Women’s Ultimate Frisbee: Samantha Hale

Men’s Volleyball: Bryn Ramsay

Women’s Volleyball: Kelsey Veltman

Water Polo: Jovan Latkovic

Men’s Wrestling: Kyle Bonk-Dann

Women’s Wrestling: Julie Steffler

Purple Blankets Award Winners

Student-athletes who have made an outstanding contribution to Western athletics

Kaleigh Hole Nolan Anderson Joy Spear Chief-Morris Riley Bell Sean Jamieson Jenna White Kyle Bonk-Dann Sydney Boyes George Johnson Vivian Poon Ian Connell Brianna Iazzolino Matt Van Praet Alexsandra Stefanovski

