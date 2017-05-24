Home » ‘Stangs crown top players

‘Stangs crown top players

May 24, 2017
  • D line award Mike Zack
  • Jv MVP Ethan Martin
  • MVP Danny Jr Valente
  • MVP Kieran Buckley
  • Stuart Braid
  • Team MVP Raeshawn Blake
The Jr. Mustangs held our annual awards banquet on November 26 at the Marconi Club. A big thank you goes to Frances Zvonkin and all the volunteers who organized the event.

In our fifth season of football, our Jr. Stangs were able to post a 28-18 record overall this year, with the Jv team being the top squad with a 10-1 record.

Congratulations go out to all our award winners who were all well-deserving. We look forward to the 2017 season, which promises to be one of our best yet as we join the newly-founded AAA Ontario Provincial Football League (OPFL).

Major Award Winners:
Atom MVP: Kieran Buckley
Peewee: Mike Zack
Bantam MVP: Raeshawn Blake
Jv MVP: Ethan Martin
Varsity MVP: Danny Jr. Valente

www.londonjuniormustangs.com

Story by London Junior Mustangs

