‘Stangs crown top players

The Jr. Mustangs held our annual awards banquet on November 26 at the Marconi Club. A big thank you goes to Frances Zvonkin and all the volunteers who organized the event.

In our fifth season of football, our Jr. Stangs were able to post a 28-18 record overall this year, with the Jv team being the top squad with a 10-1 record.

Congratulations go out to all our award winners who were all well-deserving. We look forward to the 2017 season, which promises to be one of our best yet as we join the newly-founded AAA Ontario Provincial Football League (OPFL).

Major Award Winners:

Atom MVP: Kieran Buckley

Peewee: Mike Zack

Bantam MVP: Raeshawn Blake

Jv MVP: Ethan Martin

Varsity MVP: Danny Jr. Valente

Story by London Junior Mustangs