Stapleton tabbed to lead

Christine Stapleton, a proven leader in athletics at both the university and national sport level, was recently announced as Western University’s new Director of Sport and Recreation Services. Stapleton comes to Western with more than 30 years of experience in university sports, serving as an administrator, coach, and competing as a student-athlete.

Since the fall of 2015, Stapleton has been the Director of Athletics at the University of Calgary, leading all elements of strategic planning and program development, as well as the day-to-day operations of the Dinos program. Prior to this, Stapleton served as Associate Director – Athletics at the University of Waterloo.

“We are delighted to bring Christine to Western,” said Jim Weese, who is currently serving as Acting Director of Sport and Recreation Services and led the search. “Her vast experience across the sport spectrum brings valuable perspective to Western’s Sport and Recreation Services. Her experience and leadership will be a great asset. We congratulate her on securing this exceptional opportunity following our highly competitive national search.”

Prior to moving into an administrative role, Stapleton had a successful run as coach of the University of Regina’s women’s basketball program from 1993-2002, winning three conference coach of the year awards, CIAU Coach of the Year in 1996, and 3M Canadian High Performance Coach of the Year in 2001. She also guided the team to three consecutive conference championships from 1999-2001 and five straight appearances in the CIS Final Eight, winning a national championship in 2001.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for our family, and we look forward to joining Western’s great team in Sport and Recreation services,” said Stapleton. “Western has such a rich tradition of excellence and delivering a superior student experience will continue to be our top commitment.”

Stapleton also served Canada Basketball in various capacities from 1998 to 2009, including as a national team head coach and as National Development Coach.

Stapleton earned an Honours in Human Movement degree from Laurentian University in 1991, and is a certified NCCP Level 4 Coach and Master Coach facilitator. Her tenure as Western’s Director of Sport and Recreation Services begins in July.

www.westernmustangs.ca

Submitted by Western Mustangs Athletics