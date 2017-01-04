The CTAA sporting scene

The CTAA offers athletic opportunities in volleyball, basketball and soccer for hundreds of elementary school students in London and area.

The organization has been around since the 1960's, and today more than 3,000 students are participating in CTAA activities over the course of a year. Since 2012, Anthony Turudic and Paul Murphy have served as co-chairs, and both have been active coaching over the years. Turudic convened the London West division prior to becoming co-chair, while Murphy was convenor for the London Northeast Division. And what are their responsibilities as co-chairs?

The organization has been around since the 1960’s, and today more than 3,000 students are participating in CTAA activities over the course of a year. Since 2012, Anthony Turudic and Paul Murphy have served as co-chairs, and both have been active coaching over the years. Turudic convened the London West division prior to becoming co-chair, while Murphy was convenor for the London Northeast Division. And what are their responsibilities as co-chairs?

“We create schedules for more than 100 teams each season for volleyball and basketball, and we organize playoff structures for all teams,” says Turudic, noting that all teams make playoffs. “We also settle any differences between coaches or issues over rule interpretations.”

During their five-year terms as co-chairs, Turudic and Murphy are also responsible for all things financial and scheduling officials and booking facilities to ensure that all CTAA events go off without a hitch. And they order medals, trophies, and banners (from Ross Trophies) to distribute to the many student-athletes who win championships and earn other accolades.

Due in part to growth, including new participating schools like St. Nicholas, London Islam, Woodstock Trinity and Al-Taqwa, the CTAA staff has grown as well. And team members Sarah Irvine and Lisa Santandrea are integral members of the organization. But, of course, it doesn’t stop there. Turudic says the CTAA is successful thanks to help from top to bottom.

“We have hundreds of dedicated teachers and volunteers that make it all possible for the students to have these sporting opportunities.”

www.ctaasports.ca

