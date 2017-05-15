Inspiring youth on the pitch

The Elite Development Soccer School (EDSS) is a leader in the technical development and growth of soccer players across the London and area region. The School currently trains more than 120 players three times a week, focusing on individual technical skills and ensuring that the young players are comfortable with the ball in various game situations.

The training philosophy of the EDSS is rooted in inspiring a love for the beautiful game, and teaching children soccer fundamentals in an enjoyable environment where creativity is encouraged. That philosophy is carried out by Isa Bulku and Aris Tafi, the School’s owners and technical directors.

Isa’s story of landing in London could be described as like something out of a movie. He began playing soccer at eight years old in his native Albania. As a teenager, he traveled to Canada in 1995 with his Albanian youth soccer team to compete in the annual Henderson tournament. And the players never went home. They remained in Canada, and they built lives in London.

Isa played for London City of the Canadian Professional Soccer League for six years, and also suited up for the Montreal Impact. Since his playing days, he has served as a coach (in 2005, he was a full-time coach for the Michigan Chill in the US). And he’s been passing on his knowledge to young soccer players.

The Elite Development Soccer School started three years ago, and it provides excellent instruction and coaching to youngsters looking to improve their soccer skills. The School welcomes boys and girls aged 4 to 16 of all playing levels and abilities. As Isa says, the EDDS is where dreams are born!

