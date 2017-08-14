Soccer opportunities expanding

The BMO Centre’s expansion project continues throughout the summer. The upgraded facility, which will include two new soccer fields, as well as activity and meeting rooms, will celebrate its grand opening in September

There is a lot happening at the BMO Centre in London.

With the new expansion, increased programming, and updated technology platforms, the BMO Centre is preparing itself for a busy and exciting fall season.

It was a sad day when the old ‘Dome’ on Cuddy Boulevard came down, but now that it has been decommissioned it will be up to the BMO Centre to pick up the slack. With its two additional 1/4 fields, which makes the facility a six-field complex, the BMO Centre will be bustling with activity, and there is already plenty of excitement surrounding its grand opening which is scheduled to take place this coming September.

One of London’s most popular soccer leagues is the Southwest Optimist Indoor Recreational Soccer League (SWISL) for boys and girls aged 5 to 18. As London’s largest indoor co-ed youth soccer house league for over 30 years, SWISL attracts players from all over the city and throughout the region. Since the league moved to the BMO Centre in 2011, its popularity has skyrocketed – over 1,200 children were registered for the 2016/2017 fall and winter season.

Registration for the upcoming SWISL season started online on May 1, 2017, and it will continue until September 15, 2017. Players can also be registered in person at the BMO Centre from Monday to Friday (between 10am and 8pm) throughout the summer months. The season will begin Saturday, October 14, 2017, and it will run until mid-April 2018. For more information on SWISL, please visit the league website at www.swisl.com.

The BMO Centre also runs a number of popular Adult Leagues (Men’s and Women’s only, as well as Co-ed). The numbers were very good last season, and with the two new fields at BMO Centre, an even higher participation rate is expected this year. Registration for returning teams began on July 1, 2017, and new teams can start registering on August 7, 2017. Registration can be done online or in person. The deadline to register is September 10, 2017. For more information, please visit the BMO Centre website at www.bmocentrelondon.com.

While there will be lots of extra sports activities taking place with the new expansion at the BMO Centre, there will also be some additional space for meetings and community events. Whether a corporate seminar or a birthday party, the BMO Centre can accommodate most requests. And in-house catering is also available.

The BMO Centre, one of Canada’s largest indoor sports facilities, will certainly be the place to be this fall for young soccer players – and moms and dads too!

Submitted by the BMO Centre