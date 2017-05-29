3v3 action coming soon! (sponsored by Byron Soccer)

Summer means soccer, and besides all the regular leagues that Byron Soccer offers to youngsters and adults alike, the organization also hosts 3v3 tournaments which are open to players from U8 to adults from any soccer clubs in the area – and beyond.

This year’s tournaments are set for Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, August 26, and they will feature exciting 3v3 action throughout the day. U8 to U18 age groups will play in the morning, and adults will take the pitch in the afternoon. Interested in participating in one (or both) of this year’s 3v3 tournaments? For more information, and to register, visit the Byron Soccer website at www.byronsoccer.ca.

Submitted by Byron Soccer