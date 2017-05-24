A promising partnership

Audi London has partnered with the FC LONDON soccer club for the 2017 season of League1 Ontario and the FC LONDON Academy, and the Audi London brand will be front and centre on the uniforms of FC LONDON’s players throughout the year.

Bill Dalglish founded Dalmar Motors Ltd. in London in 1953, and in 1969 the company began selling Audi in Canada. As Audi has grown and become a premium brand worldwide, so has Dalmar Motors. As a result, Mike Dalglish, the present dealer owner, built a brand new standalone, state of the art Audi facility that they proudly call Audi London!

Manager Leo Malcevic is excited about the opportunity to be involved with FC LONDON.

“With our roots in supporting soccer, including the MLS, this partnership is a great way to be able to make a positive impact in the community as part of what we do every day,” Malcevic said.

“This is great news for London soccer,” said Ian Campbell, the CEO of FC LONDON. “It helps promote our brand to a larger audience, which helps to create opportunities for all players.”

All team uniforms will be graced with the iconic ‘4-rings’ logo along with Audi London branding. Audi is also supplying a decorated vehicle to the club for the season.

Both organizations look at this as a first step in a long-term partnership to promote Audi London, the sport of soccer in our community, and opportunity for female and male players who are looking to take their game to the next level.

The new Audi vehicle will be present at both League1 Home Openers, which are set for Friday, May 13 (for the men) and Saturday, May 14 (for the women). Both teams are currently training four to five times a week.

Michael Marcoccia, the women’s head coach and last year’s League1 coach of the year, is excited for the upcoming season to unfold.

“We certainly set the bar high last year by winning the league, but with such a young team we almost have the same roster again with few changes,” Marcoccia said. “And with the addition of a women’s U21 team, we’ll have lots of backup when players start to make their way to school.”

FC LONDON Academy has also been busy. With 12 teams playing in the inaugural season of the Ontario Academy Soccer League (OASL), teams from ages 8 to 16 are also preparing for the season ahead.

“It’s definitely an exciting time for the club,” said Campbell. “We’re building a stream that will supply players to the League1 squad for many years to come.”

www.fclondon.ca

Submitted by FC LONDON