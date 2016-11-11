Home » Blazing a trail on the pitch

Blazing a trail on the pitch

Published by SportsXpress On November 11, 2016 1 Response
  • Byron Blaze Green L6
    Byron Blaze Green L6: Top row (left to right): Drew Smith, Christopher Anderson, John Jackson, Danny Vass, Avery Collins, Jakob Esch, Tyler Sinclair, Nicholas Broeders, Joshua Marin, Ryan Basson, Katherine Esch. Front row (left to right): Sam Di Girolamo, Isaac Branderhorst, Matt Starowicz, Owen Smith, Anas Ayada, Alex Shipley, Ben Hoonard, Joshua Wheeler. Absent: Ben Seeley, Joshua Hernandez, Brady Adams, Salam Radhaa
  • Byron Blaze yellow L5-1
    Byron Blaze Yellow L5: Top row (left to right): Ethan Willoughby, Michael Roberts, Liam Madill, Matthew Coulthard, Michael Currado, Nick Bainbridge, Rory Welch, Liam McLean. Front row (left to right): Liam Bilcliffe, Kieran Warner, Aziz Al qadhi, Riley Smith, Michael (Mac) Stanley, Luke Routley, Colton Favalaro, Zaahy Ali. Absent: Owen Ryan, Nick Paino. Honorable Mention: John Jackson, Owen Smith

Byron Blaze Green L6 (born 2001)

The L6 team, led by Head Coach Katherine Esch and Assistant Coach Drew Smith, had many new players in 2016. But they gelled quickly as a team and went on to win the L6 Division as well as the District Cup. The team will now be moving up to L5 for the 2017 outdoor season.

The L6 Blaze practiced twice a week, with GPS coaches helping out at some of the practices. That proved very helpful, as it helped the coaches focus on specific drills and skills for the players to improve in the games. The training was certainly reflected in the team’s improvement over the course of the summer.

 

Byron Blaze Yellow L5 (born 2001)

The L5 boys impressively went undefeated during their regular season, which also included a second-place finish at the Cambridge Tournament. They won the District Cup and moved on to the Ontario Cup, where they fell in the semi-finals.

Led by coaches Michael Stanley and Dave McClean in 2016, the boys will be moving up to L3 for the 2017 outdoor season.

www.byronsoccer.ca

Submitted by Byron Soccer

  • stanleymom

    Way to go boys! Great season!