Club honoured for Excellence (sponsored by NorWest Soccer)

The NorWest Optimist Soccer Club was proud to accept the Club Excellence Silver award this year from Ontario Soccer at the Soccer Summit 2017, which was held in Oshawa in March.

As Ontario Soccer states on its website, “This ground-breaking Award entered the Canadian landscape in 2007 and continues to draw attention from Provincial Sport Organizations, National Sport Organizations and Multi Sport Organizations. Through the philosophy that we understand what is important to our Clubs and what is right for soccer, we are able to provide an Award that challenges Clubs to be the best they can and simultaneously strengthen the soccer system as a whole. This promises to be an exciting program for the Award, as Ontario has launched clearly defined criteria as it pertains to the technical side of the game – something many Clubs have been wanting to see. Continuing to use the three-tiered approach (Bronze, Silver, Gold), a set of technical standards will be identified that complement the current areas of Governance, Personnel and Community.”

With an eye on Club Excellence and always with The Player in mind, NorWest has been tightening gaps and hashing out a new structure since 2012. Hiring a full-time technical director who is an Ontario Soccer Learning Facilitator (with a National B coach certification) was our biggest step. It led to a complete alignment with the Long-Term Player Development pathway and Ontario Soccer.

“Full alignment is something few local clubs have embraced, but we are confident that it is in the best interest of the player,” said Chris Loucks, NorWest’s technical director.

Then we added Coach Education during the offseason by hosting CSA and NCCP courses, in house modules covering Grassroots Coaching, Soccer for Life, and our Female Coach Mentorship Group, which was led by Sarah Irvine.

“Our first goal is always a player-centred approach to the game we love,” says NorWest Admin, Jennifer Jaquith. And we anticipate it to provide the pathway for Gold in the 2019 round of Ontario Soccer Club Excellence selections.”

@NorWestSoccerL

www.facebook.com/norwestsoccer

www.norwestsoccer.com