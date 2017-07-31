Development and fun the focus (Proudly supported by Sylvan Learning)

A combination of skill development and fun is the focus this season for the Lambeth FC 2006 Girls teams (Tier 1 and 2), and the players have made sure to stick by that strategy. There are 24 girls in all, and they’ve trained alongside one another all season long.

“It’s been one large group, and we’ve taught similar messages and systems to the girls,” said Assistant Coach Glenn Mackinnon. “That makes it an easy transition from one [Lambeth FC] team to another.”

This year, the team has switched to 9 v 9 play (a change from 7 v 7 last season). That makes positional play more important, says Mackinnon, and particularly having the girls learn new positions on the field.

Mackinnon, who has coached many of the players in the past, credits the team’s head coach, Steve Dicola, with helping move the Lambeth FC 2006 Girls squad to the next level.

“He’s great at developing kids,” Mackinnon said.

In other words, Dicola is successfully carrying out the mission of the Lambeth FC soccer club, which is to foster dynamic, creative and intelligent soccer players who will enjoy the game for life!

www.lambethfc.com

Contributions by Glenn Mackinnon and photo by Jason Delage, Edge Imaging Photography