The FC LONDON Academy is what London soccer has been waiting for – a full pathway from U8 right through to League1 Ontario and beyond. And now, FC LONDON is launching a Pre-Academy for boys and girls aged 7 and under. The Academy program offers a curriculum that is based on proven training techniques that optimize performance for players of all ages.

“We’re excited about what this means for both male and female players as they pursue their dreams,” says Ian Campbell, President of FC LONDON. “The FC LONDON brand has become recognized – throughout North America – as a club that can create opportunities for young athletes.”

The Pre-Academy will serve as a stepping stone to the FC LONDON Academy, which is an elite soccer skills program for boys and girls aged 8 to 21. The Pre-Academy will offer an excellent opportunity for youngsters to hone their skills in the beautiful game. The program will cover 40 weeks, including two training days and one game per week, from October to September.

The extension of the regular U8 to U21 FC LONDON Academy will provide players at an even younger age to start their development early as they work their way through the FC LONDON stream, which includes not only the Academy but then the men’s and women’s League1 Ontario FC LONDON team, as well as the potential to attract interest from Toronto FC, which is a partner in the Academy program.

The Pre-Academy is, of course, part of the Long-Term Player Development model (LTPD) and part of the Ontario Soccer Association development stream. All coaches have OSA certification and are well-versed in FC LONDON’s curriculum. The Club is excited to offer this program for kids U7, and the players will certainly benefit from the top-notch coaching and exposure to elite training at a young age.

www.fclondonacademy.ca

Submitted by FC LONDON Academy