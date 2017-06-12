Focused on improvement, hard work (sponsored by Bennett Fleet Rentals)

Oakridge Hurricanes U18 Girls team Back row (left to right): Coach Michael, Maddy, Arden, Kayleigh, Taryn, Maddy, Sara, Cassandra, Chloe, Tess, Coach Reid. Front row: Rebecca, Emma, Heather, Hannah, Kylie, Isobel

The Oakridge Hurricanes U18 Girls team has existed since 2007, and the current team’s core of players has been together for a number of years. There are a few roster changes each year, but many of the girls have returned year after year. And they continue to get better – both individually and as a team.

During the past offseason, the girls competed in three tournaments, impressively allowing just one goal against and winning their most recent tournament in Albany, NY.

“We’re looking to be competitive in every game this year and continue to improve our standings in league play,” said the team’s head coach, Mike Henson, who has been coaching the girls since they were at the U10 level. “We have a great consistency of effort from all team members, and they’re all willing and eager to work hard and improve their skills.”

The 17 Hurricanes players are currently working on individual skills, including footwork and striking, as well as team offensive strategies and defensive play, says Hensen, who has been a volunteer coach with the Oakridge Optimist Soccer Club for 15 years. And as they travel throughout Ontario for league play, and throughout the province and to the US for tournament play, they’re hoping to build off a successful offseason and continue to win as a team on the pitch.

www.oakridgesoccer.ca



Contributions by Mike Hensen

Proudly supported by Bennett Fleet Rentals