Kick-off Cup commences season

After a long winter, the 2002 London Youth Whitecaps Boys Blue Soccer team was eager for the 2017 season to get under way, to prove why they were the 2016 WOYSL League champions and Ontario Cup Finalists.

Their first test came at the Kick-off Cup in Tillsonburg (May 13-14), and the boys started the tournament with a 4-1 win over Guelph. After a 1-0 loss to Windsor, the boys faced Guelph once again in the quarterfinal, where penalty kicks decided the outcome – a 2-1 victory to advance the Whitecaps to the semi-final and a chance to redeem themselves against Windsor. Penalty kicks again decided the fate of the teams, and the Whitecaps again came out on top, 2-1, to advance to the final. In a great tournament finale, the 2002 London Youth Whitecaps Blue Boys came away as 2017 Kick-off Cup Champions, as they defeated the Kitchener Spirit Academy, 3-2.

As the 2017 regular season started, the team looked to carry their Kick-off Cup momentum forward and build on the success of their undefeated 2016 regular season. The boys jumped out to a fast start, going undefeated over their first six matches while outscoring their opponents 19-5. And the boys have continued their success on the pitch, as they look to lead the pack in the U-15 WOYSL standings.

Come out to support the boys as they start their run towards a second Ontario Cup Final, when they play host to the first round on July 7-9 at the North London Athletic Fields. Go Whitecaps!

Submitted by the 2002 London Youth Whitecaps Boys Blue Soccer Team