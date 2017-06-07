Marble Slab is BIG on soccer! (sponsored by Marble Slab Creamery)

Members of Marble Slab Creamery’s MSCFC 2016 co-ed soccer team include: Eric Drummond, Mike Slivinsky, Luke Stirrat, Raf Cola, David Castillo, Andrew DiCecco, Brianne Bruijns, Katlyn Malcolm, Sarah Harvey, Cassiby Crosby and Kaleigh Bruijns (absent)

Ever since the first Marble Slab Creamery shoppe opened in London on Richmond Street in 2006, the popular ice cream shoppes have been great supporters of local youth soccer. Over the years, they have donated thousands of dollars to the sport in many different ways, and all because of the owners’ keen interest in the sport.

“When we first opened our shoppe over 10 years ago, all three of our daughters were involved in local competitive soccer,” says Rick Bruijns, Owner/Franchisee of the three Marble Slab Creamery locations in London. “My wife (Rita) and I have witnessed our girls learn so many life skills from their involvement in sport that we wanted to make sure that we gave back to local sport organizations and clubs that continue to help youth in our community.”

Marble Slab loves soccer and local sports so much they’ve even hired many employees who share that same passion for sport. Last year, a group of employees came formed their own soccer club and entered the team in the summer co-ed adult league at the BMO Centre. And members of the first Marble Slab Creamery Football Club (MSCFC) rallied in their first year to make it to the finals in the playoffs!

Marble Slab Creamery donates significantly each year to London’s local sport community. In addition to the team sponsorships in their early years, to now being sponsors of the BMO Centre, they also host charity scoop nights in their shoppes for sport clubs, and fundraising sundae bars at sport meets and tournaments throughout the year.

To find out more about how Marble Slab Creamery supports local sports in London by hosting charity scoop nights and fundraising sundae bars, email them at marbleslablondon@hotmail.com.

www.marbleslab.ca

Submitted and proudly supported by Marble Slab Creamery