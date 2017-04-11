Carling Heights Optimist Mini-Soccer offers the chance for children to play in a non-competitive soccer league and have a lot of fun!

Carling Heights Optimist Mini-Soccer offers the chance for children to play in a non-competitive soccer league and have a lot of fun!

Carling Heights Optimist Mini-Soccer offers the chance for children to play in a non-competitive soccer league and have a lot of fun!

Its mission is to bring out the best in kids, and the Carling Heights Optimist Club does exactly that through its Mini-Soccer program by providing a fun and enjoyable experience for young kids to learn and play the game.

The program, which has been running since 1978, operates out of the soccer fields (three mini pitches) at 83 Elliott Street (the Carling Heights Optimist Club), behind Carling Arena. The group offers a non-competitive soccer league for children aged 4 to 10. This year, they’re hoping to add another division – for kids aged 10 to 12 playing a 4-on-4 format).

A regular season consists of 12 teams divided into two age groups (4 to 6 and 7 to 10). Each team has two volunteer parents as coaches who help to teach the kids the fundamentals of soccer and teamwork. It’s a laid-back league focused on fun.

“I once had a mother describe our league as playing in grandma’s backyard with your friends,” said Jen McGrenere, the league’s convenor. “I like that description. We practice once a week and play once a week, and all our games are on the same day and at the same place. There’s nothing better than sitting in the late afternoon sun watching your kids play a great sport.”

McGrenere has been involved in soccer with Carling Heights for 15 years. She coached for two years before stepping into her dual role of coach and convenor. She is joined by a league Executive that consists of four members of the Carling Heights Optimist Centre. The league also welcomes several high school student volunteers who assist on game days.

It’s stress-free soccer, and it’s sure to provide many youngsters with great memories again this summer.

Contributions by Jen McGrenere and photos by Genoa Moxley

Proudly Sponsored by Ross Trophies