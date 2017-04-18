Summer soccer season ahead!

With the weather finally warming up after a long, long winter, Little Kickers London is pumped about once again moving outdoors for its second summer season. Little Kickers’ indoor classes will continue until mid-May when additional classes and locations will be opening for the summer.

The comfortable confines of local elementary school gyms have been wonderful winter venues, but nothing can compare to the outdoor summer soccer season in Canada. Summer enrollment for the Little Kickers program began in early March, but it will continue until all spots have been filled in all classes.

Little Kickers is the world’s largest preschool soccer academy, with a network of over 1,500 coaches in 21 different countries. The Little Kickers program originated in London, England back in 2002. Their classes have been designed so that in addition to receiving a sound basic instruction in soccer from qualified coaches, children are also provided with a fun, positive introduction to sport. ‘Learning Through Play’ is the core premise of what Little Kickers is all about.

Little Kickers London offers four different classes, tailored specifically to the needs of children between 18 months and 7 years of age. Since the program runs year-round, children may sign up at any time, as long as there is an available spot in an appropriate class. For more information about Little Kickers, or to enroll your Little Kicker, please visit www.littlekickers.ca or call 226-980-8909.

Submitted by Little Kickers London