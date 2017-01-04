Unbeaten boys look to build on ‘16 season

London Youth Whitecaps Blue Boys U14 squad The London Youth Whitecaps Blue Boys U14 squad went 13-0-1 in league play this past season, which also featured an appearance in the Ontario Cup Tournament Final. Team members include (in no particular order): Armin Bradaric, Mateja Milidrag, Elijah Barnes, Noah Melady, Ryan Ojerrally, Jacob Luis, Muhammad Rafih, Abel Tiruneh, David Cubillos, Justin Olawabi, Dominik Korcz, Mitchell Ryzer, Dylan Dasilv, Damian Paycenko, Juan Sebastien, Matthew Montepeque, Riley Ewer.

It was hard to believe, given the success the London Youth Whitecaps Blue Boys U14 team had in 2016, that it was their first season playing together. But from the moment the year began, you could see that these boys were ready to make a statement. The Team finished with an impressive record of 13 wins and 1 draw to go unbeaten in league play as they matched up against teams from Windsor, Kitchener/Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Woolwich and the London White Team. Perhaps even more impressive is that the team posted 58 goals while allowing only 10, as they shut out their opponents eight times.

In addition to the League Championship, the Whitecaps Blue Boys U14 squad also made headlines by advancing to the Ontario Cup Tournament Final, where they faced the Brampton Blast. It was an amazing finale that took 9 penalty shooters per side to decide the Champion. Although the London boys didn’t come away with the win, making it to the finals is something they all can be proud of! Led by Head Coach Jeff Cambridge, these boys will look to use their momentum from the past year as they move up to the U15 ranks. If the 2016 results are any indication of what is to come, 2017 looks to be another promising season!

www.londonyouthwhitecaps.com

Story by London Youth Whitecaps Blue Boys U14