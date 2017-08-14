What makes a league successful? It’s staff!

EMSA staff provide the best possible soccer experience for its players Back Row (left to right): Gus Katsiroumbas, Mike Ayyash, Brent Ashby, Dean Palmer, John Laverty Front Row: Anita Gray, Danny Clarke, John Dutot, Jaime Earhart Absent: Matt McCready and Joyce Stewart

With Elgin Middlesex Soccer Association’s 2017 Outdoor Season in full swing, we are seeing the fruits of our administrative labour in full force. The work performed in the background – by the Club and Team Administrators, League Boards and the EMSA Staff – involve year-round processes that make the league more efficient and better for all. We are faced with new technological advances on a daily basis, and the key is to find what works and teach/learn from each other on how to incorporate these processes into our current system.

As the majority of EMSA administrative positions are entirely volunteer-based, the number one roadblock is time – as in, there is never enough. That being said, even paid administrators face this same issue, and getting to everything in a timely fashion is a goal that we all aspire to achieve (as difficult as it may be!).

At the EMSA office, Anita, Jaime and Reid are always pleased to assist our members regarding EMSA’s 2017 Outdoor Season and beyond. The new identification card system with E2E, along with the changes in obtaining validated player rosters, has reduced the number of required trips to our office. If you need to come in to the office, make sure to visit our website (www.emsadistrict.com) to see our hours, as the normal schedule changes throughout the summer to accommodate staff holidays. As a reminder, when you do visit the office, make sure to check out the construction on the exciting addition to the BMO Centre, which is scheduled to be completed in September!

Submitted by Elgin Middlesex Soccer Association (EMSA)