Active winter for Senior athletes

The Ontario Senior Games were held in Cobourg in February, and London sent a full contingent of athletes (all over 55) to compete in Alpine Skiing, Badminton, Curling, Hockey, Prediction Skating, Table Tennis and Volleyball. Stay tuned to the next issue of SportXpress for full results! In 2015, we had 10 athletes win medals in their respective sports, including three volleyball teams that won Gold.

In December, Squash was graciously hosted by the Central YMCA. Patrick Ambrogio won Gold in M55, while Doug Kidd took the M65 Gold. Hopefully next year some female players will join us. Meanwhile, the Chartwell Retirement Residence on Riverside offered their lovely library for our annual Wii Bowling tournament, where Rob and Hubert won Gold, and Chartwell residents – including Claudia & Gladys and Edna & Jean – joined in on the fun.

In April, we will start registration for the London District Summer Games. The summer schedule generally includes 20+ events, including: Cribbage, Euchre, 5 Pin Bowling, Carpet Bowling, Golf, Horseshoes, Darts and more! Winners from most of these District events qualify for the Southwest Regional Games (to be held this year on August 16 in Sarnia/Lambton). See www.londonseniorgames.com for more information. Volunteers are always needed to run the events. Call Mitch Lupa at 519-453-1566 if you want to help.



www.londonseniorgames.com

Submitted By Kim Benke, for London Senior Games and photo by London Senior Games