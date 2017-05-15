Women earn provincial Masters title

The Middlesex Swimming Club finished second overall and captured its first ever women’s team title at the 2017 Ontario Masters Swimming Championships at the Markham Pan Am Centre from March 24 to 26.

In a competition that featured more than 70 teams and 600 swimmers, the Middlesex squad entered the meet with 37 swimmers, each of whom contributed to the Club’s success at the provincial event. The team finished ahead of Burlington Masters AC for second place, trailing only the Granite Masters for the overall team title.

Leading the charge for the women en route to capturing the provincial team title was Esa Esguerra, who won four gold and two silver medals in the 18-to-24 age category. Other notable performances came from Catherine Ebbs, who won four silver and two bronze medals in the 65-to-69 category, and Sara Wood, who captured two gold and four silver medals in the 25-to-29 age category.

The men finished the weekend in 4th place, which helped contribute to the team’s overall 2nd-place ranking. Notable performances on the men’s side included Hayden Richardson, who won three gold and three silver medals in the 18-to-24 age category, Johnny Hewerdine, who swam to three silver and two bronze medals in the 35-to-39 age category, and Ales Wittek, who earned a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal in the 40-to-44 age category.

www.middlesexswimming.ca

Submitted by Middlesex Swimming