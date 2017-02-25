Championship time in the pool

March will be a busy month for Middlesex swimmers (and water polo players), as they’ll compete in three separate champion- ship events

To help prepare for their championship events, a group of Middlesex swimmers and water polo players – of all ages – made the trip to Stuart, Florida for a week (Dec. 28 to Jan. 4) to attend a training camp. The athletes trained for four hours a day, focusing on both skills and fitness.

In February, Middlesex swimmers competed in a pair of meets – the Ontario Winter Festival Championships in Etobicoke, ON (Feb. 18-19), for provincially-ranked swimmers 14 and under, and the Western Region Swimming Championships in London (Feb. 24-26), which hosted regionally-ranked swimmers aged 8 to 17.

The Club will be even busier in March, competing in three championship events: the Ontario Age Group Championships in Brantford, ON (March 2-5) for provincially-ranked swimmers aged 13 to 17; the Ontario Masters Provincial Championships in Markham, ON (March 24-26) for swimmers aged 18 and up; and the – March 25-26: March Madness Water Polo Tournament in Etobicoke, ON (March 25-26) for players aged 11 to 17.

In April, it will be the Polopalooza Water Polo Tournament (Apr. 8-9) in Toronto, ON, for players aged 18 and up. It’s a busy time in the pool indeed! Best of luck to all Middlesex Swimming athletes at their championship competitions!

Submitted by Middlesex Swimming