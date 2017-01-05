Creating a lifelong love for dive

This season the Forest City Diving Club introduced PLOUF, its new ‘Learn to Dive’ program, which introduces diving to children and youth and fosters a lifelong love for the sport

This season the Forest City Diving Club introduced PLOUF, its new ‘Learn to Dive’ program, which introduces diving to children and youth and fosters a lifelong love for the sport

Diving is a sport that combines skill, grace, courage and strength. And the Forest City Diving Club is a great place to learn and practice the sport – at any age and at any level!

The Forest City Diving Club is your London source for quality diving instruction, always in a fun and nourishing environment. Our program speaks to every skill level, from the purely recreational diver to international level competitive (and everything in between!).

Our Tier 1 divers are currently preparing for the busy season ahead, as they will be traveling across Canada from Victoria, BC to Quebec for various competitions throughout the 2016/2017 season. Our Tier 2 Divers are close behind, working to hone their skills, while the newly-formed pre-competitive level group is continuing to expand their repertoire.

This season we introduced PLOUF, our new ‘Learn to Dive’ program. It introduces children and youth to the amazing sport of diving, and its goal is to create a lifelong love for the sport. This Dive Ontario-sanctioned course has six skill levels, as originally designed by Plongeon Quebec, thus creating a solid base for future diving skills for FCDC-PLOUF alumni.

For more information about our diving programs, please visit our website at www.forestcitydiving.com!

www.forestcitydiving.com

Story and photos submitted by Forest City Diving Club