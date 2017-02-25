Divers giving back

While most of our divers’ time is spent with their teammates in the pool working on how to perfect their dives, the Forest City Diving Club (FCDC) also strives to make a difference in the community. And so, our divers participated in a 3-month bottle drive this winter where 50 percent of the funds collected were donated to ‘Manuary,’ a local cause that brings awareness to head and neck cancer research at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Impressively, a cheque for $500 was presented to London Health Sciences Foundation, Head and Neck Cancer Research, and an anonymous donor matched our divers’ efforts for a total of $1,000. The remainder of the proceeds was used towards the purchase of a new training mat for the FCDC dryland facility.

We are looking forward to an exciting spring season. Not only will our Tier 1 competitive divers be travelling to meets all the way from Victoria, BC to Point Claire, Quebec, our Tier 2 divers will also showcase their skills at meets across Ontario during the coming months. Divers in our newly formed pre-competitive group are working hard on their skills, and they will be participating in our upcoming Mini Meet in April. For those interested, tryouts for the pre-competitive group will be held in June. Please check our website for these dates (www.forestcitydiving.com).

A great way to enter the exciting world of diving is our PLOUF Learn to Dive program. The Forest City Diving Club also offers March Break and Summer Camps, which give children a great opportunity to get to know the sport of diving in a fun-filled atmosphere. A typical camp day includes morning and afternoon diving practice, with fun crafts and games in between, all while gaining general knowledge of the sport. Visit our website and register today!

www.forestcitydiving.com

Submitted by Forest City Diving Club