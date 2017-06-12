Spend the summer at dive camp (sponsored by Forest City Diving Club)

Summer is a great time to get involved with the Forest City Diving Club, as the Club offers Summer Camps throughout July and August for children aged 6 to 13.

Summer is a great time to get involved with the Forest City Diving Club, as the Club offers Summer Camps throughout July and August for children aged 6 to 13.

Summer is a great time to get involved with the Forest City Diving Club, as the Club offers Summer Camps throughout July and August for children aged 6 to 13.

Summer is a great time to get involved with the Forest City Diving Club, as the Club offers Summer Camps throughout July and August for children aged 6 to 13.

Summer is a great time to get involved with the Forest City Diving Club, as the Club offers Summer Camps throughout July and August for children aged 6 to 13.

Summer is a great time to get involved with the Forest City Diving Club, as the Club offers Summer Camps throughout July and August for children aged 6 to 13.

As the season progresses, exciting things are happening within the Forest City Diving Club. Not only are the Tier 1 divers working on honing their skills in preparation for the upcoming Nationals this July (in Victoria, BC for C and D divers, and in Montreal, Quebec for A and B divers), but we are also very pleased to report that our Tier 2 and 3 divers, as well as our Precompetitive divers, are progressing very well. All groups have worked hard on improving their diving and have been very successful at various meets throughout the season.

FCDC divers have brought home podium finishes, as well as earned numerous top 10 finishes throughout the year. National or Provincial level training camps have given our divers the opportunity to work on their skills and progress, and to enter competitions with the best possible preparation.

Head Coach Luda Zakharenko is happy to report a valuable addition to our coaching staff. Wing Hun Yu, former head coach of the Venezuelan National Team, has joined the FCDC community. Wing and his family now call London their home, and he is happy to bring his expertise to our divers. Welcome to Wing and family!

2017 FCDC Summer Camp

For aspiring divers, we are pleased to promote our 2017 FCDC Summer Camp. The camp will run in one-week segments for seven weeks, from July 10 to August 25, and offer children aged 6 to 13 years old the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of diving, pool safety, and dryland training. Our coaches have been specifically selected to run the camp and are enthusiastic about providing a safe and enjoyable environment in which to learn and play. Our camp is for children eager to develop skills in the sport of diving under professional supervision, but who also love to have fun and make new friends.

Campers will get the chance to jump off the 1 and 3-meter diving boards, as well as the tower, depending on their skill levels. A typical day at camp starts at 9:00am (8:30am early drop-off is available) and ends at 5:00pm (with late pickup of 5:30pm available). After morning drop off, the day will start with a warmup and an in-water diving session from 9:45am-11:00am, followed by crafts, outside fun and games, and of course lunch. We are happy to offer cooking sessions once a week over the lunch hour to prepare fun, healthy and delicious food with our summer campers. The afternoon will involve dryland exercises and end with an in-water diving session from 4:00pm to 5:00pm with a late pickup available from 5:00 to 5:30pm.

The fee for regular weeks is $225 per diver, with an additional fee for early drop-off as well as late pickup. Camp starts and finishes at the Canada Games Aquatic Center at 1045 Wonderland Road in London.

Whether you have never tried the amazing sport of diving before, or whether you would like to improve your current dives, all campers will receive individual instruction and feedback from our coaches. But most of all, campers will enjoy time spent in the water, dryland training, and fun activities. Please visit our website at www.forestcitydiving.com for more information and to register!

www.forestcitydiving.com

Submitted by Forest City Diving Club