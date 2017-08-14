Swimmers garner gold

The Middlesex Swimming Club has been busy in the pool in recent months, enjoying some impressive accomplishments and accolades along the way – even on the national stage. At the, Terri MacDougall won three gold medals and a bronze in the 50-to-54 age category at the Canadian Masters Swimming Championships, which was held May 11-14 in Quebec City.

Meanwhile, Middlesex swimmers showed well at the Western Region LC Championships in Windsor the weekend of June 2-4, earning a total of 51 medals in all (23 gold, 19 silver, and nine bronze). It marked the most medals in club history, as Middlesex swimmers also managed to set another 27 club records during the weekend event. As a Club, the Middlesex Swimming team finished 8th overall out of 29 teams, with the men finishing 4th overall as a team.

On the Water Polo front, the Middlesex Club was honoured to host the 12U Provincial Championships at Western University the weekend of May 27-28. Nine teams – and 120 athletes – from around the province attended and competed for the coveted provincial title. The Middlesex team finished 2nd in their division, and Connor Maloney finished 2nd in scoring in the tournament, tallying an impressive 15 goals in four games.

Submitted by Middlesex Swimming