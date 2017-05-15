Winter & spring success

he London Aquatic Club concluded its winter season with some excellent results, winning the Western Region Championships which took place Feb. 24-26 at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre. More than 900 competitors took part in the Championships, including 43 LAC swimmers who collected a total of 123 medals in individual events.

The following weekend in Brantford, at the Provincial Championships, 20 LAC swimmers performed very well, winning a total of 11 medals (in eight individual events and three relay events). Thirteen-year-old Carter Buck led the way with three individual medals and a relay medal.

Over the March Break, 19 swimmers traveled to south Florida for a successful training camp. More recently, Maggie MacNeil competed in Victoria, B.C. at the World Championship Trials, where she placed 5th in her specialty butterfly events. And on April 9 at the LAC Pentathlon, LAC swimmers impressively won the Pentathlon Award in 17 out of 20 age categories.

In April, LAC swimmers also competed at the Eastern Canadian Championships, as well as events in Markham and St. Catharines. In May, the club will host its annual Hollandia Pools Spring Invitational from May 12-14.

