A quarter century of V-Ball

Published On July 18, 2017
  • Photo 1
    15U Boys win Premier Bronze at Nationals
  • Photo 7(1)
    The great FCVC coaches and staff!
  • Photo 6(1)
    FCVC Award of Excellence Winners
  • Photo 5
    OVA Award of Excellence Winners
  • Photo 4(1)
    FCVC Team Award Winners
  • Photo 3(1)
    FCVC Award of Achievement Winners
  • Photo 2(1)
    FCVC Founders: Barry Brownlee, Vaughan Peckham, Jane Peckham, Dave Preston, Rob Atkinson

On May 24, the Forest City Volleyball Club spent the evening celebrating a successful finish to our 25th season of volleyball, with close to 500 of our visionaries, supporters, volunteers, coaches, parents and athletes! We are grateful for the commitment that the community has made to FCVC for the past 25 years. And the future is bright for another 25!

We wish everyone a wonderful summer, and we look forward to seeing you all in the gym in September!

www.forestcityvolleyball.com
Facebook: FCVCLondon
Twitter: @go_fcvc
Instagram: forestcityvolleyball


Story submitted by Forest City Volleyball Club

