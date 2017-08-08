A decade on the court

The London Sharks Volleyball Club is celebrating its 10th year as an organization in 2017-18, and there is much to celebrate, as the Sharks have grown to become a fantastic Club dedicated to providing youth with plenty of opportunities to play the great game of volleyball

As the London Sharks Volleyball Club enters its 10th anniversary year, the club has just wrapped up its most successful season ever and is poised to make an even bigger impact this coming year.

Our 10 teams earned 12 OVA medals and five Ontario Championship medals; Two teams moved up to the premier division, and six teams finished the season in division 1; Another major accomplishment for Sharks Volleyball was to be the leading club in five of 13 age categories among London clubs, all in the younger divisions, which demonstrates that our developmental programs are extremely successful.

We also launched the first ever Volleyball House league in London (London Youth City league), and in no time we had over 80 participants, which further demonstrated the need to offer such a program to fill a growing love to play volleyball in our community.

This summer the club is offering another House league program, our successful Performance program (for competitive players looking to fine-tune their skills), as well as our summer camp at the end of July. For more information, check out our website at www.londonsharks.ca.

The Club wants to celebrate its 10th anniversary by making a bigger impact this coming season. We are recruiting more coaches to help us continue our path to develop great players and teams. More kids will have a chance to play with us, but it will also be more competitive to enter our teams due to the great talent that we have. We will have a great Gala at the end of the year, as well as many special events to celebrate our 10th year. Cheers to 10 years!

Submitted by London Sharks Volleyball