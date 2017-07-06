Carr off to New Orleans

The University of New Orleans beach volleyball team added some firepower for the 2018 campaign, as Canadian standout Ally Carr signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Privateers.

The 5-foot-7 native of Shedden, Ontario, joins the Privateer outdoor program out of Parkside Collegiate Institute where she was voted team captain and MVP each year while helping lead the school’s indoor team to a Thames Valley Regional Athletics Division title all four seasons.

“Ally is a dynamic and explosive athlete who I believe will make an immediate impact on our program,” said UNO head coach Millicent Van Norden. “She had several options for her collegiate career, and she and her family believe in the vision we have set for our program and see how well she fits at New Orleans. She’s a dynamic attacker and quick defender. I look forward to the many great things to come for our program with Ally as a part of it.”

In two seasons playing on the Ontario Volleyball Association Beach Circuit representing the Zephyr Beach Club in Port Stanley, Carr racked up 12 wins, including back-to-back gold medals at the Provincial Championships in Toronto and an AAU US Midwest Open Title.

