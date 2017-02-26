Celebrating a quarter century

FCVC has been delivering an unparalleled volleyball program to the London Middlesex community for 25 years! This has been a year of celebration, as FCVC Board Members, Alumni, Coaches and Athletes have reflected on the past 25 years and embraced a very bright and promising future.

Acorn Volleyball, FCVC’s popular development program, is now being offered to 4 to 13-year-olds. Mini Acorn (Ages 4 to 9) follows the Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) model to demonstrate age appropriate exercises and drills to help enhance hand-eye coordination, movement patterns, agility, strength and posture, all while developing a significant appreciation for volleyball and physical activity in general. Acorn (Ages 10 to 13) is the best environment for aspiring players to build their technical capabilities and optimize their success in the game of volleyball. In keeping with FCVC’s high coaching expectations, all Acorn coaches have significant credentials and experience to give young athletes the best start possible to volleyball for life!

The 2016/17 season has been a tremendous one for FCVC’s Competitive athletes. The boys and girls teams from 12U to 18U have competed with power, passion, and skill, and the club is so proud of all its athletes for their commitment and success. All teams are training hard for upcoming Provincial Championships in April. Thank you to the community for your unwavering support of our FCVC athletes!

Submitted by Forest City Volleyball Club