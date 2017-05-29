Summer is Shark season (sponsored by London Sharks Volleyball)

London Sharks Volleyball is offering two great summer camps this year to help players maintain (and improve!) their skills during the summer months.

For most volleyball players, summer is the season where they take the opportunity to participate in other sports and enjoy the outdoors. This is known as the transition phase in the world of physical training. This practice brings great benefits to the development of youth athletes, and favours their multi-lateral growth at all levels of conditioning, psychomotor ability and performance.

However, it is important to continue, at a certain level, the practice of volleyball in the summer in order to reinforce and secure the skill levels achieved during the season. Thus, it is recommended that all those volleyball players who are looking to return to the sport the following year to attend any type of summer camp or academy, or to just keep practicing your sets, passes, spikes, blocks, etc. during the summer months.

To help young volleyball players during this transition phase, London Sharks Volleyball will be offering the following summer camps:

London Sharks Day Camp

July 31 to August 4

Ages 8-12 and 13-16 years old

$150 per camper. Add $25 per week for before and after care

This camp is recommended for beginners and intermediate players who are looking to improve their skills and have a better chance at joining their school teams or teams at the club level

London Sharks Performance Academy

Two nights a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm)

Dates: June 6 to August 10

Cost: $175 per player

This program is recommended for intermediate to advanced players who are looking to take their skills to the next level. A physical conditioning component is an important part of this program.

For more information and to register, please visit www.londonsharks.ca or call 519-636-2295.

www.londonsharks.ca

Submitted by London Sharks Volleyball